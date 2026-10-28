Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny bought a house in Los Angeles, California, that belonged to Ariana Grande in 2024 for $8.3 million. The property is in Bird Streets, an exclusive residential area in Hollywood Hills, and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a pool.

According to the magazine Architectural Digest, the deal was completed in early 2024 through a private agreement, without the home being publicly listed on the real estate market.

What is the house Bad Bunny bought from Ariana Grande in Los Angeles like?

The property is in Bird Streets, a residential section of Los Angeles known for homes perched in the Hollywood Hills.

The residence was originally built in 1946 and has just under 148 square meters of interior space. Unlike some of the singer’s other properties, it is a single-story home.

Its main features include:

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An angular-design pool.

A garage with space for two vehicles.

A large outdoor patio.

Three hillside lots totaling about 0.74 hectares.

According to Architectural Digest, the home was remodeled in 2020 and combines rustic elements with a contemporary style. It is also surrounded by greenery and has private access that helps maintain the privacy of its occupants.

How much did Ariana Grande pay for the property before selling it to Bad Bunny?

Before the deal with Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande had bought the property in 2021 for $8.9 million.

The American singer bought the home in a private transaction and, according to real estate reports, had considered building a larger house there with her then-partner, real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

However, the property was ultimately sold to the Puerto Rican artist for $8.3 million, a figure $600,000 less than the price Grande had paid three years earlier.

What other properties does Bad Bunny have in Los Angeles?

The house that belonged to Ariana Grande was not Bad Bunny’s first real estate purchase in California.

In 2023, the performer bought a residence in Hollywood Hills for $8.8 million, located near Sunset Strip.

This property is considerably larger. It has about 679 square meters of living space, split between a five-bedroom main house and a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

It also has a fully equipped kitchen, large windows, entertainment spaces, and an infinity pool with an integrated spa.