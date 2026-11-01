Tying a white cloth to a car door handle is one way drivers can signal to others that they are facing an emergency and need help as soon as possible.

That is according to the IA Family Handbook from the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, which recommends it for these situations as part of the instructions for people whose vehicle breaks down while driving.

Because the vehicle must stop because of an emergency, placing a white cloth or shirt of that color outside allows others to see that the vehicle is stopped.

Tying a White Cloth to a Car Door Handle: Other Measures Recommended for Drivers in an Emergency

If your vehicle breaks down or you face any other dangerous situation involving the vehicle, you are advised to raise the hood and at the same time tie a white cloth to one of the door handles to clearly signal it. In addition, it is important to:

Move the vehicle out of traffic and park in a safe place away from the road

Stay inside the vehicle and make sure all passengers do the same

Lock the doors

If you cannot move the vehicle out of the middle of the street, all passengers should get out as soon as it is safe to do so and move away from traffic

If you do not have communication, you are advised to lower the window enough to ask for help

Another way to signal that the vehicle is parked is to use reflective triangles, which should be placed far enough away for other drivers to have time to react.

Recommendations for Driving Safely on the Road

To minimize driving problems as much as possible, you are advised to: