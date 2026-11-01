Tying a white cloth to a car door handle is one way drivers can signal to others that they are facing an emergency and need help as soon as possible.
That is according to the IA Family Handbook from the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, which recommends it for these situations as part of the instructions for people whose vehicle breaks down while driving.
Because the vehicle must stop because of an emergency, placing a white cloth or shirt of that color outside allows others to see that the vehicle is stopped.
Tying a White Cloth to a Car Door Handle: Other Measures Recommended for Drivers in an Emergency
If your vehicle breaks down or you face any other dangerous situation involving the vehicle, you are advised to raise the hood and at the same time tie a white cloth to one of the door handles to clearly signal it. In addition, it is important to:
- Move the vehicle out of traffic and park in a safe place away from the road
- Stay inside the vehicle and make sure all passengers do the same
- Lock the doors
- If you cannot move the vehicle out of the middle of the street, all passengers should get out as soon as it is safe to do so and move away from traffic
- If you do not have communication, you are advised to lower the window enough to ask for help
Another way to signal that the vehicle is parked is to use reflective triangles, which should be placed far enough away for other drivers to have time to react.
Recommendations for Driving Safely on the Road
To minimize driving problems as much as possible, you are advised to:
- Always keep the doors locked, seat belts fastened and children in their appropriate safety seats
- Make sure the fuel tank is always at least one-third full
- Drive on main roads and highways with maps
- Carry a flashlight, a blanket and a first-aid kit
- If you are taking a long trip, bring an emergency supply kit with water and nonperishable food
- If you stop to rest, do not let children go to the bathroom alone
- Always carry a cell phone in case of any emergency
- Choose a well-lit, busy place where the vehicle can be seen if you choose to travel at night
- Keep the doors closed if someone approaches while the vehicle is parked and lower the window only enough to hear what the person says.