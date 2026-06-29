The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds on its official website what requirements drivers must meet based on their place of residence in order to be able to register the vehicle without issues.

In the case of residents of 17 counties, the authorities will require as a mandatory rule that proof be presented to the DMV that the emissions tests were passed.

Texas will ban vehicle registration for those who do not meet this key check

Vehicles in Brazoria, Collin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Ellis, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Johnson, Kaufman, Montgomery, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis and Williamson must pass an emissions test before they can be registered in Texas in July or in the following months.

This test is known as On-Board Diagnostics, Second Generation (OBDII) and, as reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety, “uses an on-board computer to test and monitor all vehicle emission-related components and systems”.

In addition, insurance coverage will also be required. It must meet the minimum amounts for three categories: person, accident, and property damage.

Important information for those driving commercial vehicles

In the case of vehicles used for commercial purposes, all of them are required to present an approved commercial inspection, regardless of the county where the driver lives.

Driver’s license in Texas: step by step, how to apply

On the other hand, the authorities indicate that, to obtain their first driving permit in the state, all new drivers must

Submit a driver’s license application and the required documentation

Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office

Pay the driver’s license application fee

Provide thumbprints for a criminal background check

Have a photo taken

Pass an eye exam

Complete and pass knowledge and driving tests from the state provider or a certified third-party provider

Those who need to schedule an appointment to complete the process can do so by clicking here.