Within home cleaning routines, baking soda has become one of the most widely used products thanks to its properties for absorbing bad odors and helping keep spaces fresh.

In that sense, placing it around the base of the toilet is a simple home trick to help absorb any kind of moisture and neutralize odors that may build up in the bathroom.

Sprinkling baking soda around the toilet: what it is used for

Baking soda acts as a natural absorbent that can help reduce surface moisture in the bathroom.

By placing it around the base of the toilet, the goal is to keep this area drier. It also helps make it easier to remove dirt and neutralize bad odors.

To use it, all that is needed is to sprinkle a thin layer around the base of the toilet and let it sit for several hours, then remove the product with a broom or cloth and repeat whenever necessary.

Advantages of using baking soda to clean the bathroom

In addition to absorbing moisture, this product stands out for

Not leaving strong fragrances

Being easy to apply

Being commonly found in homes

Reducing the use of harsh chemicals.

The advice is always to clean in ventilated areas, use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, and keep products away from the face.