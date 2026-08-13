During the week of August 10, 2026, the Donald Trump’s administration announced a new regulation, months in the making, that directly affects the use of federal funds for the Medicaid program and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), particularly the portion intended to fund gender transition treatments for minors.

The President himself announced it through his social media, describing this type of process as “barbaric practices” that cause irreversible harm. The decision was backed by several investigations.

The Government bans using tax money for gender identity treatments in minors: What does the rule say?

The new provision affects all minors under 18 who are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, and was issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Coverage and access to mental health services will not be restricted , and a six-month window is considered for separating from patients who are already undergoing hormone therapy.

This measure is part of Donald Trump’s election campaign, as the president aims to make it a central issue heading into the midterm elections in November.

What argument supports Donald Trump’s administrative decision?

The decision would have been made based on national and international studies coordinated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, some treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapies carry infertility risks and would affect bone density.

On the other hand, other organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics state that this type of treatment is hardly ever carried out in minors, with a rate of 3.44 per 100,000 insured youths. In addition, the importance of comprehensive interdisciplinary care to combat gender dysphoria is highlighted.

What will happen to these treatments starting in October?

According to the new provision, which will take effect on October 13, 2026, states that do not enact these local restrictions will have to cover the full costs with their own budgets .

Between 2019 and 2023, the Federal Government would have contributed approximately 100 million dollars to gender transition treatments for minors.