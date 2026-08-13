The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has enabled ConfirmID, a mechanism to fly within the United States without a passport, driver’s license, or Real ID. The process consists of an identity verification form completed online before arriving at the airport.

The measure is part of the TSA, under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and is not an exclusive program of any airline. Now every traveler over 18 needs a Real ID-compliant identification to fly within the country.

What is ConfirmID, and how is the process completed?

ConfirmID is the digital tool offered by the TSA for those who do not have a Real ID, passport, or other valid document. It is accessed through a QR code available on signage at airports or directly from tsa.gov.

The process has a mandatory cost of US$45 for each verification, which can only be paid digitally. The process can take 30 minutes or more, so it is advisable to complete it before the trip.

How to use ConfirmID

Scan the QR code at the airport or go to tsa.gov

Complete the identity verification form

Pay the US$45 through digital methods

Wait for confirmation, which may take 30 minutes or more

Who is affected by this measure and what should they keep in mind?

ConfirmID is aimed at any traveler aged 18 or older who tries to fly within the United States without a Real ID-compliant identification. It is the option offered by the TSA to avoid being stranded at the security checkpoint.

The verification is valid for just 10 days. Those who travel after that period must pay and complete the process again.