When driving on roads, the double flash of lights is one of the most common forms of nonverbal communication among drivers.

This practice consists of briefly turning on the high beams to send a message to another motorist, although its meaning will vary completely depending on the context.

Since it is not an officially established signal in a uniform way, it has multiple uses. They all have a clear purpose: to get the attention of another driver.

Using a double flash of lights in a moving car: what it means

One of the most frequent uses is to warn about a risk situation or alert another driver that there is a problem on the road.

Among the most common interpretations are

Warning that the vehicle has its high beams on and is blinding oncoming drivers.

Warning about a hazard on the road, for example, a stopped vehicle or animals crossing.

Alerting that a car is driving at night without its lights on.

Important information for everyone about using a double flash of lights

In addition to serving as a warning, many drivers use this signal to indicate that they are yielding the right of way.

This is usually observed when

Another vehicle is allowed to merge into a lane

A turn at an intersection is facilitated

Another driver is signaled that they may merge into traffic

On multi-lane roads, this may be used to indicate that a vehicle has finished overtaking and can return to its lane.