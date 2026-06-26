A traffic sign with a white background, a right arrow, and a small red dot indicates the existence of an official alternate route. It does not mark speed limits or prohibitions: its function is to guide drivers along an established detour when an accident, roadwork, or a traffic jam interrupts normal traffic flow.

The system is activated alongside the roadway and guides motorists along secondary roads until they pass the affected area, then returns them to the main road. The red dot acts as a visual reference that must be followed throughout the entire route, repeating on new signs along the detour.

What does this traffic sign with a right arrow and a red dot mean?

Unlike signs that warn of dangers or restrictions, this one serves a specific purpose: to indicate an alternate route previously defined by the authorities. When it appears, it means that there is a detour to avoid an area with traffic problems.

The small red circle is the key to the route. It works as a continuous guide: the driver must always follow the same symbol until the end of the detour. That is why it is advisable to pay attention to the signage from the first sign and not abandon it halfway through.

In some corridors, the system uses other shapes and colors to distinguish temporary routes. Among the symbols that can accompany the arrow and the red dot are:

Specific-color circles for different detours.

Squares that mark parallel routes.

Triangles that indicate alternative routes according to the type of closure.

What is this detour system for, and what should the driver do?

The main objective is to keep traffic moving and prevent thousands of vehicles from getting stuck in long lines after a road incident. The mechanism distributes traffic, reduces waiting times, and makes it easier to return to the main route once the problem is resolved.

One of its biggest advantages is that it works without an internet or phone signal. While navigation apps may take time to reflect recent closures, the physical signage is already installed and ready to operate. When faced with these signs, specialists recommend slowing down, staying alert to new instructions, and following the same symbol without combining it with improvised shortcuts.