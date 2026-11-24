The Indiana state government says that, when a baby is born to parents who are not legally married and paternity is not established, the father will not automatically appear on the birth certificate and the newborn will be registered with the mother’s last name.

To include the father and allow both parents to take part in choosing the last name, a legal process must be completed.

What must parents do for the baby to have a different last name?

The Indiana Department of Health explains that the paternity affidavit (Paternity Affidavit) allows the father to be added to the birth record and for the newborn’s last name to be agreed upon.

The agency defines this document as an agreement that can be signed to “add the father to the birth certificate and give the child an agreed-upon last name”.

To complete the process, there are two options:

At the hospital : the mother and father can sign the affidavit during the first 72 hours after birth.

At the local health department: they can complete the process in the county where the baby was born, as long as the established requirements are met and no other father is listed.

In both cases, both parents must sign. The process is voluntary and has legal consequences.

What happens if the parents do not establish paternity?

If the baby is born outside of marriage and the legal recognition is not completed, the father will not be listed on the birth certificate and the child will carry the mother’s last name.

The official brochure from the Indiana Department of Child Services also makes clear that establishing paternity allows both parents to take part in choosing the child’s name.

In addition, legal recognition is not limited to the last name. It allows the father to have rights and responsibilities toward the child, including the duty to provide support and the ability to seek parenting time.

The child, for his or her part, may access benefits linked to the father, such as health insurance, Social Security benefits, veterans’ benefits and inheritance rights.

Can paternity be established after birth?

If the parents did not complete the process at the hospital, they can still establish paternity with a sworn affidavit at the local health department, before the child reaches the age of majority.

The other option is to seek a court order. In that case, either parent can begin proceedings for a court to legally determine who the father is. Genetic testing can also be requested.