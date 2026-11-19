A U.S. passport reported lost or stolen is no longer valid for travel, even if the holder later finds it and it has not yet expired. The State Department cancels the document after receiving the report, so recovering it does not make it valid again for international travel.

The warning appears in the official guide for reporting a lost or stolen passport. The agency recommends reporting the loss immediately to protect against identity theft but says the report does not replace applying for a new document.

How to report a passport and when it is canceled

The State Department offers three ways to report a passport lost or stolen: online, by mail, or when submitting an in-person application for another passport. Processing times vary depending on the option chosen.

The digital option is the fastest. According to the agency, the passport is canceled within one business day and the holder receives confirmation by email.

To do it by mail, complete Form DS-64, print it, sign it and send it to the listed address. A photocopy of the front and back of a photo ID is also required. In this case, receiving the report and canceling the passport can take several weeks.

What is needed to request a replacement

Anyone who wants another passport must submit an in-person application. Filing the report alone does not result in a replacement being issued.

The loss or theft can also be reported when completing Form DS-11 to request the new document. The circumstances must be detailed there, including where and when the incident occurred. If a police report was filed, the guide says to include a copy.

When key information is missing, the State Department may pause the application and request Form DS-64. That is why the instructions distinguish between reporting what happened and completing the required steps to receive another passport.

What happens if only the number was exposed

The agency makes clear that simply knowing a passport number does not allow someone to use the passport for travel; the original physical document must be presented.

For that reason, it advises reporting the document as lost or stolen if the document was actually misplaced or taken. It also says that a passport that has already expired should not be reported through this process.