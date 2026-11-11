Aviation has a new world record: an Airbus plane flew nonstop for more than 24 hours and covered more than 23,000 kilometers, the greatest distance ever flown directly by a commercial aircraft.

The plane took off from Melbourne, Australia, and landed in Toulouse, France, after spending 24 hours and 24 minutes in the air and covering 23,155 kilometers.

An Airbus aircraft completed the world’s longest nonstop commercial flight

The plane was an Airbus A350-1000ULR, which took off from Melbourne on July 27, 2026, and touched down in Toulouse the next day. In all, it flew 23,155 kilometers (about 12,503 nautical miles) without stopping, with a flight time of 24 hours and 24 minutes.

With that mark, according to Airbus, it broke the Guinness record for the longest commercial flight by distance, a feat validated by the International Aeronautical Federation and the Flightradar24 tracking service.

The test points to where long-haul aviation is headed

The flight was not just a show of force. The A350-1000ULR, with ULR standing for “ultra long range,” is being developed for Australian airline Qantas as part of a project called “Project Sunrise,” which aims to connect cities now impossible to link nonstop, such as Sydney and London or Sydney and New York, on flights of up to 22 hours.

To make that possible, this version of the A350 includes an additional fuel tank that adds about 1,000 nautical miles of range. Qantas has ordered 12 of these aircraft; the first delivery is scheduled for next April, and entry into service on the Sydney-London route later that same year.