Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed when the next school break for students during the 2026-2027 academic year will be.

According to the official schedule, schools will have no classes on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, 2026, because of Thanksgiving and the following day of break.

The Miami-Dade school calendar also distinguishes these dates from the break days that apply exclusively to certain employees of the education system.

The days November 23, 24, and 25 are marked as “Recess Days”, but they apply only to 10- and 11.5-month workers.

When is Thanksgiving break in Miami schools in 2026?

For students in Miami-Dade public schools, the 2026 Thanksgiving break will begin on Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving, a holiday approved by the Board for students and employees), and will continue on Friday, November 27 (a break day also for students and employees).

When does the 2026-2027 school year end in Miami?

The Miami-Dade calendar states that the last day of classes will be Thursday, June 3, 2027. The day also includes the end of the fourth grading period and the second semester.

December 21, 2026 to January 1, 2027: winter break.

March 22 to 26, 2027: spring break.

June 3, 2027: last day of classes.

The calendar also includes a special feature for elementary schools: every Wednesday, students in second through fifth grade leave one hour early, as do students in second through eighth grade at K-8 centers.