The Florida education system has different programs that allow students to begin their education before graduating from high school. One of the most notable is the Early Admission Program, which makes it possible to take the last year of high school directly at a university while earning college credits.

The alternative is aimed at students who meet certain performance and academic readiness requirements. Whoever qualifies can replace the last year with full-time university studies, advancing in a career before receiving the school diploma.

What is the Early Admission Program?

The Early Admission Program is a dual enrollment option that allows certain high school students to take their last year of school directly at a university, as full-time students. During that period, university courses count simultaneously toward earning the high school diploma and advancing in a college career.

In other words, students do not attend a traditional senior year but instead replace that cycle with university courses as long as the academic requirements are met and the corresponding authorization is received.

Students who meet the conditions of the Early Admission Program will be able to enter university without having finished their last year

To access the program, students must meet a series of requirements that vary depending on the university, although there are common conditions at most Florida institutions:

Have completed 11th grade , also called junior year.

Have a minimum academic GPA required by the university.

Demonstrate readiness to undertake university studies through standardized tests or equivalent evaluations.

Obtain authorization from the high school and, in most cases, from parents or guardians.

Enroll as a full-time college student during the last year of high school.

Among the institutions that offer this program are: