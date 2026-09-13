The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has different mechanisms to contact taxpayers who have pending tax returns or unresolved tax debts. In certain cases, the agency can resort to officials who establish in-person contact to move the collection process forward.

The possibility of receiving a visit can cause concern among taxpayers in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York and Chicago, especially when there are pending tax obligations. However, it is important to clarify that this is not a measure exclusive to these cities. Collection powers belong to the IRS as a federal agency and may be applied to taxpayers in any region of the United States.

The officials in charge of intervening in these procedures are the Revenue Officers, IRS employees specialized in resolving accounts with unpaid taxes and returns that have not yet been filed. Their work may include contacting taxpayers, explaining the available alternatives, and moving forward with collection measures when appropriate.

In what cases can a Revenue Officer intervene

A Revenue Officer may become involved when a tax obligation remains unresolved. This can include both pending tax debts and returns that the taxpayer has not yet filed.

An in-person visit does not necessarily represent the first contact between the IRS and the taxpayer. In the usual procedure, Revenue Officers make various attempts to communicate and may use Letter 725-B to set up an appointment.

This notice informs of the date, time, and planned place for the meeting. The meeting may take place at an IRS office, at the taxpayer’s home or business when appropriate, and may also be arranged by phone.

For this reason, having a return filed late does not automatically mean that an IRS official will show up at a home. The intervention will depend on the particular characteristics of each case and the status of the tax obligation.

Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are not the only affected areas

Large cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago concentrate a significant number of taxpayers, so they may appear as geographic references in information related to IRS collection actions.

However, the measure has a federal scope. Revenue Officers act under procedures established by the IRS, and their powers are not restricted to specific cities, states, or regions.

The agency explains that these officials generally work within an assigned geographic area, although they may travel to other areas when their official duties require it. There are also procedures that contemplate coordinated field activities.

Therefore, there is no rule limiting IRS visits or collection actions to Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York or Chicago. A person living anywhere else in the United States may also become involved if their tax situation requires the intervention of a Revenue Officer.

The IRS no longer normally makes unannounced visits

The procedure for in-person visits underwent an important change in 2023. That year, the IRS announced the end of most unannounced visits carried out by Revenue Officers.

Since then, the agency generally uses Letter 725-B to set up an appointment before holding an in-person meeting. The change sought to reduce confusion caused by people impersonating agency officials and improve safety for both taxpayers and employees.

This does not mean that in-person visits have disappeared. The IRS continues to resort to face-to-face meetings when they are necessary within its collection procedures, although there is usually prior communication with the taxpayer.

When a drop-in visit may occur

Unannounced visits were not completely eliminated. The procedure provides for certain exceptions in which an official may show up without a previously established appointment.

Among these situations may be certain procedures linked to summonses, seizures, and other enforcement actions. There are also specific circumstances in which an unscheduled visit may be considered to protect the Government’s interests.

For this reason, a person who receives an unexpected visit from someone claiming to be an IRS official should not automatically assume that it is a routine procedure. The agency itself says that unannounced visits are rare and recommends carefully verifying the identity of the alleged employee.

What can happen if taxes are outstanding?

The intervention of a Revenue Officer does not mean that the IRS will immediately seize the taxpayer’s assets.

The official may analyze the person’s financial situation, review the pending obligations, and determine what alternatives exist to resolve the debt. Depending on the circumstances, mechanisms such as payment agreements and other options provided for within the collection process may be available.

However, when a debt remains unpaid and the requirements established by regulations are met, the IRS may move forward with more severe collection measures. These include levies on funds, the filing of a federal tax lien, and, in certain circumstances, the seizure of assets.

These actions are part of a procedure that includes different notices and stages. Therefore, receiving communication from the IRS or being contacted by a Revenue Officer does not by itself amount to an immediate seizure.