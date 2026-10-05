The State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service is an official government-linked network used by state motor vehicle agencies. It was developed by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA).

State motor vehicle agencies use a nationwide data-sharing system to check whether people applying for a driver’s license or identification card already hold a credential in another state. The State-to-State (S2S) Verification Service allows participating states to exchange information during the licensing process.

The system is part of the effort to prevent people from holding multiple active driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by different states. It also plays a role in the verification process for states issuing REAL ID-compliant credentials.

How the State-to-State system works

The S2S Verification Service is an electronic system used by participating state motor vehicle agencies to check an applicant’s licensing information in other states.

The service is supported by the State Pointer Exchange Services (SPEXS), which allows state licensing systems to exchange information when checking for existing credentials. This helps states identify potential duplicate records before issuing a new license or identification card.

What happens when a duplicate license is identified

When a state identifies a possible duplicate credential, the states involved can review the records to determine which credential should remain active. AAMVA’s system allows states to exchange information and resolve potential duplicate records.

The process can also help states identify records that may require additional review. AAMVA provides states with tools to investigate potential duplicates and address records that may involve fraudulent activity.

The S2S Verification Service is an electronic system used by participating state motor vehicle agencies to check an applicant’s licensing information in other states. PeopleImages

How is S2S connected to REAL ID?

The S2S system also supports the requirements associated with REAL ID. For states participating in the system, it can help verify whether an applicant already has a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card issued by another state.

However, participation in S2S does not by itself mean that a state is REAL ID compliant. REAL ID compliance involves separate requirements established under federal law, while S2S is a system used by participating states to exchange driver and identification credential information.