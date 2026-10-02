President Donald Trump just launched America.Gov, the new U.S. Government website that summarizes information from all federal agencies for recipients, permanent residents, and Americans. The Administration also signed an Executive Order to ensure that federal agencies integrate with this website.

“America.gov implements modern technology and Super Intelligence (SI) to dramatically improve how the Federal government serves Americans, all while preserving personal privacy.”, as it’s written on a recent White House Fact Sheet.

America.Gov, the new website with more than 25,000 websites with official American information

To simplify Americans’ access to federal information on benefits and other services, the Trump Administration has created “America.gov”. According to the White House, the site “implements modern technology and Super Intelligence (SI) to dramatically improve how the Federal government serves Americans, all while preserving personal privacy.”

The main goal of the website is to give Americans a single place to ask questions about federal services and find information from government agencies. Users can search for guidance on topics such as filing taxes, renewing a passport, applying for benefits, immigration procedures, and other federal services.

The website is designed to connect users with official government information without requiring them to search through different federal agency websites. It includes information from agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Department of State, and Department of Homeland Security.

Users can search for guidance on topics such as filing taxes, renewing a passport, applying for benefits, immigration procedures, and other federal services. America.gov

How America.gov works

Users can use the website to find official information about federal services, including:

Taxes: Guidance on how to file a federal tax return and access IRS information.

Passports: Information on applying for or renewing a U.S. passport.

Benefits: Resources about federal benefits and assistance programs.

Immigration: Information on federal immigration procedures and services.

Social Security: Access to information about Social Security programs and services.

Other federal services: Links and information from different government agencies.

Do I have to download an App?

For now, users do not need to download an app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to access America.gov. Anyone looking for official government information can simply open the website in a web browser and access its resources.