Thousands of travelers from Mexico will need to check the validity of their documents before planning vacations or business trips abroad.

Both the United Kingdom, Australia, and China have tightened immigration controls and now do not allow entry to or exit from the country for those who have an expired passport or one with insufficient validity under the new international requirements.

Airport authorities and immigration agencies stressed that many people are unaware that some destinations require a minimum number of months remaining on the passport to authorize travel.

What procedure must travelers complete before leaving the country?

The main requirement is to renew the passport before it expires or when it has a reduced validity period remaining.

Many countries require the document to have at least six months of validity from the planned date of entry.

What are the restrictions for entering the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of the European destinations with the greatest historical and cultural significance for Mexican travelers. Mexicans do not need a visa for tourist stays of up to 180 days.

But since January 8, 2025, it has been mandatory to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before boarding.

How to obtain the ETA to enter the United Kingdom

It is requested online via the official UK ETA app, costs £10, is valid for 2 years, and allows multiple entries. A valid passport, proof of accommodation, sufficient funds, and a return ticket are required; and you cannot work as a tourist.

What restrictions does Australia impose?

Mexicans need a mandatory visa for any type of travel, with no exceptions. It is a destination that sparks interest because of its unique combination of extreme nature, modern cities with a high quality-of-life index, and a university education system with international recognition.

The most common visa is the Visitor Visa Subclass 600, which allows stays of 3 to 12 months depending on the case. It is processed online through ImmiAccount and can take up to six weeks.

A valid passport, proof of ties to Mexico, financial solvency, and an itinerary are required. You cannot work. The downside is that there is no Working Holiday Visa available for Mexicans.

Why travel to China and what is needed

China is attractive for its cultural, historical, and commercial significance. Mexicans require a visa to enter; Mexico is not included in the 30-day exemption program.

The type of visa depends on the reason:

L, for tourism

M, for business

F, for academic exchange

X, for studies

Z, for work.

It is processed at the Chinese Embassy in Mexico or online. It is recommended to apply one month in advance.

A passport with 6 months of validity, a form, photographs, and documentation according to the visa type are required. The only exception is Hong Kong and Macao, which do not require a visa for stays of less than 90 days.

There is also a visa-free transit permit of up to 240 hours at specific airports.