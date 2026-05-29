A key player is about to transform the social fabric of Costa Rica, although its name may be misleading.

“Tibi”, which in the Ngäbe language translates as “centipede”, is the region’s most significant ambitious railway project: the first metropolitan electric train, which will have the capacity to move hundreds of thousands of citizens daily and promises to revolutionize transportation in the country.

Costa Rica secures national train with international backing and unprecedented funding

Adding to this support are the European Union, the Green Climate Fund and the Global Gateway strategy, which together will fully finance the construction, equipment, and launch of the initial lines for an amount close to USD 800 million.

The initiative is moving forward thanks to an agreement between the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) and South Korea, which will contribute technology and strategic cooperation.

This is the first 100% electric railway system in Central America, a key step in the development of sustainable urban mobility.

This is what “Tibi” will look like: lines, key stations, and capacity

The plan includes the acquisition of 28 new electric trains, 30 stations, two fully modern terminals, and nine grade separations. Official estimates indicate that the system will be able to carry more than 100,000 users per day, with an approximate frequency of 10 minutes between trains.

The executive president of CABEI, Gisela Sánchez, emphasized that it will be a zero-emission service, integrated with buses, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings, positioning it as one of the region’s most advanced transportation projects.

The project includes two main lines that will add more than 51 kilometers of double track.

South Korea: the project’s technological engine

Korean cooperation goes beyond financing. According to statements from Ms. Sánchez after her visit to Seoul, South Korea will provide technology , innovation, and technical advice, essential elements for the development of the country’s first fully electric train.

Where does the name “centipede” come from?

The executive president of Incofer, Álvaro Bermúdez, said the train seeks to reflect that spirit: a means of transport that moves forward with determination, connects regions, and promotes Costa Rica toward more sustainable and efficient mobility.

The name “Tibi” was selected by the Costa Rican Institute of Railroads (Incofer) as a tribute to the Ngäbe indigenous communities in the south of the country. For these communities, “Tibi” symbolizes movement, collective strength, and connection to the territory.