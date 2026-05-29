En esta noticia
Through various administrative and judicial mechanisms, federal authorities can initiate collection processes that affect both citizens and foreigners.
The United States Government has broad legal powers to seize property and freeze bank accounts when residents fail to comply with the strict rules imposed by the authorities.
The Government orders the seizure of the bank accounts and assets included in this list
The authorities have the authority to take legal action against undocumented immigrants who:
- Have a final deportation order that must be carried out
- Have unpaid immigration fines
- Fail to comply with rulings issued by immigration courts
- Have outstanding federal debts related to immigration or tax penalties
If these obligations are not brought up to date, the Government can seize assets and accounts to enforce collection.
Do the seizures take effect immediately?
The seizure is not implemented instantly. Usually, a final administrative ruling or a court order authorizing its execution is required. Before proceeding to freeze accounts or intervene in property, the authorities must:
- Notify the affected individual
- Provide time to respond
- Allow opportunities for defense or appeal
Forced collection measures can only be applied once the legal process has concluded.