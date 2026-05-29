Through various administrative and judicial mechanisms, federal authorities can initiate collection processes that affect both citizens and foreigners.

The United States Government has broad legal powers to seize property and freeze bank accounts when residents fail to comply with the strict rules imposed by the authorities.

The Government orders the seizure of the bank accounts and assets included in this list

The authorities have the authority to take legal action against undocumented immigrants who:

Have a final deportation order that must be carried out

Have unpaid immigration fines

Fail to comply with rulings issued by immigration courts

Have outstanding federal debts related to immigration or tax penalties

If these obligations are not brought up to date, the Government can seize assets and accounts to enforce collection.

Do the seizures take effect immediately?

The seizure is not implemented instantly. Usually, a final administrative ruling or a court order authorizing its execution is required. Before proceeding to freeze accounts or intervene in property, the authorities must:

Notify the affected individual

Provide time to respond

Allow opportunities for defense or appeal