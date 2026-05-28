The American visa is a fundamental document for all foreigners who wish to visit the United States, since the authorities request it at immigration checkpoints as part of the mandatory documents for travel.

In this sense, those who plan to visit this country in the next few days must consider a key point to protect the validity of their document: strictly respect the length of stay approved by the authorities, which is completely independent of the validity of the visa.

If these deadlines are not strictly met , the American visa is automatically revoked and loses all validity for travel.

United States will revoke the American visa of those who delay this procedure

The State Department explains on its official website that failing to leave the United States by the required date means the loss of legal status that allows a person to remain in the country.

Under Section 222(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) any visa belonging to a holder out of status is automatically revoked by the authorities. This means that it loses all validity for making new visits , regardless of how much time it still has left.

“Leaving the United States on time can also make you ineligible for visas in the future,” the authorities warn. This will depend closely on how long the person has remained in the country illegally.

I need to stay longer than agreed: what should I do to keep my visa valid

If you need to stay longer in the country, you may officially request an extension from USCIS. This procedure is allowed only if:

The admission took place under a nonimmigrant visa

The nonimmigrant status is still valid

No crime was committed that would make the applicant ineligible for the visa

The conditions of admission were not violated

The applicant still has a valid passport that will remain valid throughout the entire stay

If there are no issues with the visa, its validity generally extends up to ten years.