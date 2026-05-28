The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In this regard, anyone wishing to visit any of these destinations must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, because otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the trip from taking place .

United States rules for those who want to visit the country

The United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid document for the entire stay planned in the country and for six additional months after the departure date, except for nations that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico rules for those who wish to visit the country

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to ensure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on the matter,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain rules for those who wish to visit the country

The Ministry of the Interior indicates to those visiting this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document proving identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements signed by Spain.

“The travel document must be valid until three months after the intended date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Documents that authorities will check

Before authorizing international travel, authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as