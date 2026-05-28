People who enter or leave the United States or Mexico should know that there is a highly important process that all citizens and immigrants must take into account before the boarding date. It is about keeping the corresponding passport updated.

Presenting an expired passport can cause problems when traveling both with airlines and in the relevant immigration processing, and can even result in a travel ban or delays.

The United States and Mexico will prohibit leaving and entering the country: How should the passport be presented?

These countries require travelers to present a passport that is valid and in good condition. According to the U.S. Department of State, some countries may deny entry if the passport has less than 6 months of validity remaining.

In the case of the United States, it is also important to distinguish between the passport book and the passport card, since only the former is valid for international flights. The latter is only for land or sea crossings to neighboring destinations such as Mexico or Canada, and sometimes even some Caribbean destinations.

Important information: How do you renew your passport in the United States and Mexico?

To renew a passport in the United States, you must present Form DS-82, as long as the previous document is not damaged, was issued within the last 15 years, and has not been reported stolen or lost. Additionally, you will also need to be able to show the current name of the holder.

Step by step:

Complete Form DS-82 Present the previous passport Submit a new passport photo Pay the corresponding fee Send the documents by mail or complete the process online, if you meet the requirements

Renewal for adults costs 130 dollars and the expedited process adds about 60 additional dollars.

In Mexico, adults must go to a passport office or consulate and meet certain requirements for this process.

Among the main ones:

Present the previous passport

Bring a valid official ID

Present proof of payment

Complete the corresponding application

Schedule an appointment in advance

In both cases, it is recommended to complete the process in advance and not wait until the last minute to avoid problems when traveling.