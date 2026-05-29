The authorities of the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed through their official website the exact date when vacations will begin for more than half a million students.

In that sense, June 12 is highly anticipated by preschool, elementary, and secondary students, since all schools in the district close their doors until the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

Education announced that vacations begin at all schools on Friday, June 12

According to what the authorities indicated, the official calendar states that the break for all district students begins on Friday, June 12.

Thus, since Thursday, June 11, is a Pupil Free Day, students and their respective institutions will only maintain their routine activities until Wednesday, June 10.

How long will the school break last for students

Classes will remain suspended from June 12 to August 12, since Tuesday, the 11th of that month, was also set aside for teaching and administrative staff activities to take place.

Which schools belong to this district

The District is made up of 710 square miles, covering mostly the city of Los Angeles, along with 25 other cities and unincorporated areas of the county.