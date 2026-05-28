The federal Government is moving forward with restrictions on commercial driver’s licenses for those who cannot prove legal immigration status.

A rule backed by President Donald Trump requires states to verify immigration status before issuing or renewing these permits. The measure affects truck, bus, and other commercial vehicle drivers across the country.

The regulation targets the so-called non-domiciled commercial licenses (non-domiciled CDL), issued to non-citizen temporary residents. These permits were designed to expire along with each driver’s immigration status.

States have responded unevenly. Oregon went beyond what was required and suspended all CDL issuance for non-citizens. California, meanwhile, is facing a lawsuit that currently prevents mass revocation.

New federal law on commercial driver’s licenses

On February 13 , FMCSA and the Department of Transportation issued a directive requiring states to grant commercial licenses only to those who have “verifiable employment-based immigration status”. The deadline to comply expired on March 16.

The measure is part of a broader immigration policy by Trump, who called for passing the “Dalilah Act.” That legislation seeks to ban any state from issuing commercial licenses to people in an irregular situation.

The case that prompted the proposal occurred in November in Oregon. A 25-year-old man and his wife died after a collision with a semi-truck driven by Rajinder Kumar, with a temporary license issued in California. ICE requested his detention for having entered the country irregularly.

CDLs: how the suspension was applied by state

Oregon applied the rule strictly: it suspended the issuance and renewal of CDLs for any non-citizen temporary resident. About 1,400 people in that state have valid licenses; they will be able to keep them, but the DMV will not accept new applications.

Indiana directly canceled the 1,800 licenses already issued to non-citizens. California, meanwhile, is facing legal action that for now prevents revoking existing permits, which total nearly 20,000.

People affected by the restriction

Asylum seekers with a valid work permit.

Recipients of the DACA program.

Holders of temporary work visas.

Non-citizen temporary residents in states with broad enforcement, such as Oregon.

What will happen to CDLs already issued

The situation varies by state. At the federal level, the rule does not require canceling existing permits, only blocking new issuances. But each state may apply stricter criteria, as happened in Oregon and Indiana.

The debate over the constitutionality of the measure will continue in the courts in the coming weeks. The California case could set a precedent for other states with large populations of drivers with temporary immigration status.