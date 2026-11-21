The State Department sets out a series of requirements for renewing a U.S. passport. Among the eligibility conditions, the document must have been issued within the past 15 years, and the holder must meet other criteria related to age, validity, and the passport’s condition.

Those who do not meet the required conditions will not be able to use the renewal process and must apply for a new passport through another method.

Why will renewal applications be rejected if the passport was issued more than 15 years ago?

According to the State Department’s official website, U.S. citizens can only use the renewal process if their most recent passport was issued within the past 15 years. Therefore, those whose passport was issued earlier cannot use Form DS-82.

This condition also applies to anyone whose passport has been reported lost or stolen. In those cases, the agency requires a new application instead of the usual renewal process.

What other eligibility requirements must be met to renew a U.S. passport?

In addition to the age of the document, the State Department also sets out other conditions that must be met:

Age when issued: the passport must have been issued when the holder was 16 or older.

Original validity: it must have been valid for 10 years.

Condition of the document: it cannot have damage beyond normal wear and tear.

Document history: it must never have been reported lost or stolen.

Identity of the holder: it must be issued under the applicant’s current name. If there has been a legal name change, documentation proving it must be submitted.

Previous document: the applicant must be able to present their most recent U.S. passport.

What steps must be followed to renew a passport?

The State Department outlines a process that includes completing the application, submitting the previous document, and paying the required fee. For those who qualify for the simplified renewal process, the steps are as follows: