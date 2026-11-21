Not all eggs have the same characteristics, even though they may look alike at first glance. In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) uses a grading system that distinguishes three grades of quality: AA, A and B.

The grading system identifies the egg’s quality condition, but that does not mean one has more protein, vitamins, or minerals than another. It also should not be confused with a guarantee of food safety.

What is the difference between A, AA and B according to the USDA?

According to the USDA’s official website, it sets the following criteria:

Grade AA is the highest quality

Clean, intact shell with a nearly normal shape.

Air cell up to 1/8 inch, or about 3.2 mm.

Clear, thick white

Rounded, raised yolk with no visible defects

Grade A is good quality

Clean, intact shell with a nearly normal shape.

Air cell up to 3/16 inch, or about 4.8 mm.

Clear, reasonably firm white.

The yolk holds its shape, but its outline is more visible.

Grade B is the lowest quality

The shell may have an irregular shape and small spots.

Air cell larger than 3/16 inch.

White that is weaker, thinner and more watery.

The yolk may appear darker, larger or flattened.

It may have small blood or meat spots.

How can you tell which eggs the USDA says are best to eat?

The USDA considers AA and A the best-quality eggs for everyday consumption. Even so, the following uses can be considered:

AA eggs: preparations where appearance matters, such as fried eggs or poached eggs.

A eggs: everyday use and cooking and baking.

B eggs: baked dishes, liquid egg products, and hard-boiled eggs.

What should you keep in mind when buying eggs?

These recommendations are worth keeping in mind:

The shell: choose eggs that are clean and free of cracks.

Refrigeration: buy them from refrigerated displays and keep them cold.

Labeling: check the expiration date and storage instructions.

Certification: if you want an official U.S. grade, make sure the package has the USDA inspection seal

Is there a difference in nutritional value?

Not necessarily, since USDA grading evaluates physical and quality characteristics, such as the firmness of the white, the appearance of the yolk, and the condition of the shell.