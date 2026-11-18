The DS-64 Form is used in the United States to report the loss or theft of a passport to the State Department, an essential step to protect against identity theft of any kind.

In that sense, authorities say that once a passport is reported lost or stolen, it is no longer valid, so a new travel document will be needed to travel.

Passports filed as invalid for those who completed a DS-64 Form: What the State Department says

This form can be completed online using Form Filler. In these cases, the passport is canceled within one business day, and a confirmation email is sent.

It can also be mailed in by filling it out, printing it, and sending it to the address listed in the notice along with a photocopy of the front and back of a photo ID. It may take weeks for the passport to be canceled.

A passport can also be reported lost or stolen when a new one is requested. In this case, it may also take several weeks.

It is important to note that once a U.S. passport has been canceled by authorities, it is no longer valid for travel, even if it is later recovered.

How to Apply for a New Passport After Reporting It Stolen or Lost

The official instruction is to apply for a new passport in person using Form DS-11 and submitting all required documentation, which is specified at this link.

In addition, additional documents may be required to complete the process.

What to Do If You Find Someone Else’s Passport

In these cases, authorities say to send it in a sturdy envelope to the following address:

U.S. Department of State

Consular Lost and Stolen Passport Unit (CLASP)

44132 Mercure Circle

PO Box 1227

Sterling, VA 20166-1227