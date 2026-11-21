Cleaning the windows at home can become one of the most tedious chores if the right products are not used, since they are surfaces that are highly exposed to dirt and dust.

In that sense, while there are several commercial options, the University of Arkansas System recommends a homemade alternative that can be made with just three ingredients.

Although baking soda and lemon are often used to make household cleaners, this one specifically recommended for very dirty windows contains water, vinegar, and liquid detergent.

How to make the homemade glass cleaner recommended for extra-dirty windows

The institution offers three recipes for making homemade cleaners intended for cleaning windows and mirrors. The one especially recommended for dirty windows contains:

3 tablespoons vinegar

2 cups water

Between 1/4 and 1/2 teaspoon detergent

Once you have all the ingredients, you are told to combine them in a spray bottle and shake. It is also recommended to use newspaper to clean, because it can leave a shine without streaking the glass.

The acetic acid in vinegar helps dissolve the mineral deposits left by water on glass, helping remove built-up dirt. The water, meanwhile, dilutes the vinegar and helps the product spread as effectively as possible, while the detergent acts as a surfactant and helps lift fingerprints, grease and other residue.

Why the institution recommends homemade cleaners

Experts explain that homemade cleaners are a good alternative to chemical products in part because they are less likely to cause damage or irritation and because they are easy to make.

In addition, when making these alternatives, you can also control their strength by choosing the ingredients.