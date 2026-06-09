The travel requirements may vary depending on the destination country, but in almost all it is usually required that both foreigners and citizens present a valid passport when going through checkpoints.

For this document to be considered valid, it must meet certain conditions and standards, such as having a minimum remaining validity, being in good physical condition, and having enough blank pages.

Paraguay prohibits entry to and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

Paraguay requires foreigners who want to enter the country to present a valid passport or identity document during border checks.

Under Mercosur agreements, citizens of several member countries may enter the region by presenting only a valid identity document for tourist travel instead of a passport.

No visa is required for those entering from: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, and Uruguay.

How do you renew a passport in Paraguay?

Paraguayans who want to travel internationally must have their documents up to date when presenting them and meet the requirements established by the destination country. The Paraguayan passport is valid for 5 years and must be renewed before it expires. The official recommendation is to do it 6 months before it expires.

To renew it upon expiration, you need to present a valid identity card, a passport to be renewed, and a tax compliance certificate. If you are not a taxpayer, you must present a certificate of non-taxpayer status.

The procedure is carried out at the Identification Department, where staff provide a renewal form to complete. After that, a photograph and fingerprints are taken, and then you are given a receipt with the estimated delivery date. It usually takes about 8 business days.

Bolivia prohibits entry to and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

To enter Bolivia, you must go through a border control post or office of the Directorate General of Migration (DIGEMIG) to register your entry into the country and receive the corresponding stamp with authorization and the length of stay allowed in the country.

No visa is required for those entering from a Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Uruguay.

How do you renew a passport in Bolivia?

To renew the passport, you must present a valid identity card, identity number assignment, or a birth certificate, original and updated, accompanied by a simple copy.

Also, you must have the passport to be renewed, whether it is expired or about to expire, with torn pages or no pages available. The procedure is carried out through DIGEMIG in Bolivia in person.

Chile prohibits entry to and exit from the country for those who postpone this passport procedure

Chile also requires travelers to have a completely valid passport throughout their entire stay. Except for Mercosur countries, which may present their identity card both for entering and leaving the country.

As an important consideration, those entering Chile as tourists must prove they have a minimum of 46 U.S. dollars per day during their stay.

No visa is required for those entering from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Venezuela, Peru, and Uruguay.

How do you renew a passport in Chile?

To renew your passport in Chile, you need to have a valid identity card in good condition and pay the cost of the procedure. It can be requested through the Civil Registry website, and then you must go in person to an office at the time of your reserved appointment.