Mixing olive oil, thyme, and lemon peels is a practical homemade trick for those who love to naturally scent the spaces in the home without the need to use store-bought products.

This scented blend can be easily made with ingredients found in most kitchens, allowing you to create a fresh, spicy, and long-lasting aroma in just a few minutes.

Mixing olive oil with thyme and lemon peel: what it is good for and why it is recommended

This natural air freshener can be placed in any space and is perfect for neutralizing bad odors. The oil is the base that helps the aroma last over time, thyme provides herbal, fresh, and spicy notes, and the lemon peel finishes it off with a fresh and long-lasting aroma.

The ideal thing is to place this mixture in open glass jars or in switched-off diffusers to ensure that all spaces stay scented.

Benefits of mixing olive oil with thyme and lemon peels

This 100% homemade air freshener allows you to:

Scent rooms, providing a citrusy and herbal fragrance

Neutralize bad odors, for example, after meals high in fat

Create a pleasant atmosphere without spending large amounts of money

How to make a homemade air freshener with olive oil, thyme, and lemon peels

To put the preparation into practice, you should:

Choose a small glass jar

Add 20% olive oil

Add lemon peels to taste

Add a few sprigs of thyme

Let the mixture rest so the fragrances can intensify

The ideal thing is to replace the preparation as soon as the fragrance starts to fade.