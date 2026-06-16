Paraguay, Mexico, and Colombia maintain strict requirements for the entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid problems with airlines and immigration authorities.

In this context, knowing the passport requirements of passport for each of these nations is essential, since it allows you to verify in advance that you have an international ID in proper condition to make the trip and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary.

Requirements that visitors’ passport must meet to enter or leave Paraguay

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all nonresident visitors, the presentation of a completely valid passport is mandatory both for entry and for leaving the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.

Requirements that visitors’ passport must meet to enter or leave Mexico

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to verify the policy of the selected airline on this matter,” the agency says.

Requirements that visitors’ passport must meet in Colombia

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all foreign visitors must present any of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferred passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

CAN-MERCOSUR Foreigner ID Card

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Other key points that authorities will generally check

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as