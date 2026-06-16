All U.S. citizens and naturalized individuals who plan to renew their passport or passport card must proceed with extreme caution when handling this process.

The State Department has underscored an essential rule that, if overlooked, could lead to the temporary retention of your travel document and, more seriously, the cancellation of your renewal application. The key lies in how the government handles your previous passport.

Why does the U.S. government keep old passports?

The rules are precise and focus on security and identity verification. At the moment a traveler chooses to renew by mail, an unavoidable requirement is triggered: the return of the previous document, whether it is the passport booklet or passport card.

The primary goal of this rule is to prevent duplicates and ensure that there is only one active and valid travel document for each holder. As a result, the U.S. government requires the surrender of the old one in order to proceed with issuing the new one.

Failure to turn in the previous passport leads to the automatic rejection of the renewal application. Your document will be invalidated and you will be left without a valid passport.

How to complete passport renewal to avoid possible setbacks: detailed guide.

The State Department has informed travelers about the exact steps to complete this process without setbacks or delays. It is essential to follow the instructions to the letter to ensure that your travel document is ready before your next international trip.

For those who must renew their passport by mail, the items that must be included in the package are detailed below:

Passport to be returned : you must include your previous passport or passport card.

Official form : Form DS-82 must be properly completed and signed.

Additional documentation : you must attach a recent photo that meets the requirements and, if necessary, documents certifying a name change.

Processing fees: proof of payment of the official fees required for renewal must be submitted.

How does the process work and how long does it take to obtain the new passport?

Once the State Department receives and processes your application, the passport you submitted will be canceled and then sent back in a separate mailing from the new travel document.

Processing time may vary, however, authorities note that the full process, from submission to receipt of the new valid passport, usually takes about four weeks.

Failing to return the old passport not only interrupts the renewal, but also leaves you temporarily without a legal document to cross borders or re-enter the United States legally.