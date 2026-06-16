En esta noticia
Many taxpayers believe that the Government must always send multiple warnings before freezing a bank account or seizing assets. However, there is an exceptional mechanism within U.S. tax law that allows it to act immediately when authorities believe the debt is at risk of not being collectible.
This is the Jeopardy Levy, known as “Collection in Jeopardy” or “Jeopardy Levy”, an emergency tool used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to freeze assets and seize property without prior notice.
IRS’s legal mechanism to seize without prior notice or court order
The Jeopardy Levy is an extraordinary measure reserved for situations in which the IRS believes that waiting for the normal collection procedure could prevent recovery of the debt. The agency may use this tool when it suspects the taxpayer:
- Is hiding assets
- Is transferring properties to third parties
- Plans to leave the United States
- Is withdrawing funds from accounts to avoid future seizures
- Is carrying out transactions that put collections at risk
In these cases, the authorities can act immediately to protect the collection of taxes owed.
Does the IRS have legal authority to seize without prior notice or court order?
Yes. Although it may seem like an extreme measure, the Jeopardy Levy is provided for under federal tax law. Unlike ordinary collection procedures, this tool allows the IRS to:
- Act without first sending a Final Notice of Intent to Levy
- Freeze assets immediately
- Proceed without needing to obtain a prior court order
The justification is that there is a real risk that the money or assets will disappear before the debt can be collected.
IRS immediately seizes all of these assets one by one
Through this mechanism, the IRS can freeze or seize different types of assets, including:
- Bank accounts
- Financial investments
- Vehicles
- Real estate
- Business interests
- Other assets with economic value