Many taxpayers believe that the Government must always send multiple warnings before freezing a bank account or seizing assets. However, there is an exceptional mechanism within U.S. tax law that allows it to act immediately when authorities believe the debt is at risk of not being collectible.

This is the Jeopardy Levy, known as “Collection in Jeopardy” or “Jeopardy Levy”, an emergency tool used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to freeze assets and seize property without prior notice.

IRS’s legal mechanism to seize without prior notice or court order

The Jeopardy Levy is an extraordinary measure reserved for situations in which the IRS believes that waiting for the normal collection procedure could prevent recovery of the debt. The agency may use this tool when it suspects the taxpayer:

Is hiding assets

Is transferring properties to third parties

Plans to leave the United States

Is withdrawing funds from accounts to avoid future seizures

Is carrying out transactions that put collections at risk

In these cases, the authorities can act immediately to protect the collection of taxes owed.

Does the IRS have legal authority to seize without prior notice or court order?

Yes. Although it may seem like an extreme measure, the Jeopardy Levy is provided for under federal tax law. Unlike ordinary collection procedures, this tool allows the IRS to:

Act without first sending a Final Notice of Intent to Levy

Freeze assets immediately

Proceed without needing to obtain a prior court order

The justification is that there is a real risk that the money or assets will disappear before the debt can be collected.

IRS immediately seizes all of these assets one by one

Through this mechanism, the IRS can freeze or seize different types of assets, including: