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Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela maintain strict documentary requirements that all visitors must respect in order to enter the country without inconvenience or problems with airlines or immigration authorities.
In this context, one of the main aspects that all international travelers must check is the passport requirements demanded by their destinations, since this will make it possible to renew in time any international identification that requires it.
Presenting a passport that is not considered valid by the authorities will make it impossible for the trip or entry to take place.
Mexico’s passport requirements require that all travelers must meet
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entering the country.
“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter," the agency says.
Colombia’s passport requirements that all travelers should know
For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia indicates that all visitors must be able to show the authorities any of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable
- Valid and current passport
- Preferential passport
- Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees
- CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document
- Foreigner ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries
- Temporary Protection Permit-PPT
- Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document
The passport requirements that Venezuela imposes on all travelers
In this case, the Ministry of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized, so it is essential to ensure that the international identification has this future validity period.
Essential information for all international travelers
Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as
- Passport without tears or extra-official marks
- Identity documents required according to each destination
- Complete match between the declared data and the data shown on the documents
- Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case
- Compliance with all health and baggage requirements