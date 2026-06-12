Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela maintain strict documentary requirements that all visitors must respect in order to enter the country without inconvenience or problems with airlines or immigration authorities.

In this context, one of the main aspects that all international travelers must check is the passport requirements demanded by their destinations, since this will make it possible to renew in time any international identification that requires it.

Presenting a passport that is not considered valid by the authorities will make it impossible for the trip or entry to take place.

Mexico’s passport requirements require that all travelers must meet

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entering the country.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter," the agency says.

Colombia’s passport requirements that all travelers should know

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia indicates that all visitors must be able to show the authorities any of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferential passport

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

Foreigner ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

The passport requirements that Venezuela imposes on all travelers

In this case, the Ministry of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized, so it is essential to ensure that the international identification has this future validity period.

Essential information for all international travelers

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as