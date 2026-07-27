Homemade cleaning tricks continue to gain popularity among those looking to keep the home spotless without spending too much on specialized products. In this task, white vinegar has established itself as one of the most widely used allies for its versatility.

One of the tricks that draws the most attention consists of spraying vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons before washing them: more and more people say it delivers surprising results in just a few minutes.

What is spraying vinegar on cutlery for?

The main benefit of white vinegar is that it helps remove grease, eliminate odors, and restore shine to stainless steel cutlery.

Thanks to its natural acidity, this ingredient also helps remove small stains caused by daily use and makes it easier for dirt to come off more quickly during washing.

Among the most notable benefits are:

Helps remove grease stuck to cutlery.

Neutralizes bad odors that can remain after cutting foods such as garlic, onion, or fish.

Restores the shine of stainless steel.

Reduces the presence of stains caused by water or food.

Can reduce the need to use harsher chemical products.

How to apply this trick step by step

The procedure is very simple and only takes a few minutes.

Place the cutlery on a clean surface. Spray a small amount of white vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. Wash normally with warm water and detergent. Dry immediately with a clean cloth to enhance the shine.

This method can be repeated periodically when the cutlery begins to lose its original appearance.

Why do they recommend doing it?

This trick is recommended because the acetic acid present in vinegar acts as a natural cleaner capable of dissolving mineral residue and greasy buildup without damaging stainless steel when used occasionally.

It is also an economical alternative, easy to apply, and it makes use of a product commonly found in any kitchen.

What precautions are worth keeping in mind

Although vinegar is a safe ingredient for most stainless steel cutlery, it is advisable to avoid letting it sit for too long.

It is also a good idea to:

Rinse the cutlery well after treatment.

Do not use this method on cutlery with delicate finishes or special materials without checking the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Dry them immediately to avoid water marks.

When applied correctly, this simple trick can help forks, knives, and spoons look cleaner, shinier, and free of odors using only a natural ingredient already present in most homes.