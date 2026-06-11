Thousands of residents of the state of Alaska will receive a $1,000 payment in June through the state Permanent Fund, known as the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). The Alaska Department of Revenue confirmed that 2025 cycle applications that are in “Eligible-Not Paid” status as of June 10, 2026, will be processed in the next round of monthly distribution.

The PFD is a state program in effect since 1982 that annually distributes part of the returns from Alaska’s sovereign wealth fund —valued at more than $87 billion— among eligible residents. The amount for the 2025 cycle was set at $1,000 by the state Legislature through HB 53.

Who receives the $1,000 stimulus check in June?

The June payment corresponds to applicants in the 2025 PFD cycle whose application is still listed as pending payment. This is not a new payment: it is part of the monthly distribution system that the Department of Revenue keeps active for those who did not receive payment in the previous rounds of October 2025.

To check the status of an application, the official agency provides the MyPFD platform on the site pfd.alaska.gov , where each resident can see whether their payment is about to be processed.

Who is eligible for the 2025 PFD?

To qualify, the applicant must meet all of these conditions:

Have lived in Alaska for the entire 2024 calendar year

Intend to remain an Alaska resident indefinitely at the time of application

Have not claimed residency in another state or country since December 31, 2023

Have not been absent from Alaska for more than 180 days without a justified absence

Have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours in 2023 or 2024

Have no felony convictions and not be incarcerated for such reasons

How does this $1,000 stimulus check affect Alaska residents?

The dividend comes in a budget-cut context: the $1,000 amount is the lowest in five years. Governor Mike Dunleavy had proposed a payment of approximately $3,900, but the Legislature reduced the figure while adjusting the state budget in response to falling oil revenues.

Those who were not paid in October or in later rounds should check the status of their application in MyPFD. If there is pending documentation, the Department of Revenue recommends submitting it as soon as possible, since the agency warns of a staffing shortage that may delay the review of applications.