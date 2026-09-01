In the United States, following the implementation of the REAL ID law, high security standards were established for the management of identification documents and driver’s licenses and identification cards. Only citizens and foreigners who can prove immigration status may obtain REAL ID.

Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York and Chicago and all cities in the United States must change driver’s licenses and identification cards to ones that comply with REAL ID.

To be able to obtain a driver’s license that complies with REAL ID, certain documentation must be presented to the corresponding state agencies.

Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York and Chicago prohibit driver’s licenses prohibit driver’s licenses: What are the REAL ID requirements?

To apply for a driver’s license with REAL ID certain documentation must be presented, although the list may vary depending on the state where the procedure is carried out. The general ones are:

Identity document that proves:

Nombre legal completo. Fecha de nacimiento.

Document proving a Social Security Number (SSN) :

Tarjeta de Seguro Social. Formulario W-2. Formulario SSA-1099. Recibo de sueldo que acredite estos datos.

Proof of primary residence.

Proof of legal status within U.S. territory.

What is the difference between a REAL ID driver’s license and an enhanced driver’s license (EDL)?

While the REAL ID is a state driver’s license or identification card that meets the federal security standards established by the REAL ID Act, the Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) is a state license that proves both identity and U.S. citizenship.

The EDL can be used to enter the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico and some Caribbean destinations and is not issued in all states. REAL ID can be accepted for domestic flights.

What is a REAL ID driver’s license needed for?

As of May 7, 2025, travelers aged 18 or older must present a REAL ID-compliant identification or another document accepted by the TSA to pass through airport security checkpoints in the United States and board domestic commercial flights.

This means that a REAL ID can be used to:

Take commercial flights within the United States.

Enter certain federal facilities.

Identify oneself to federal agencies.

A REAL ID license is not an international travel document.