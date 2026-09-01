Florida drivers should pay special attention to the objects, signs and stickers they place on the windshield of their vehicles.

According to state law, there are specific restrictions to prevent certain inscriptions, products or coverings from interfering with visibility while driving.

This rule is set out in Florida Statutes 202, within the chapter devoted to the uniform traffic rules.

Objects that may not be placed on the car windshield

According to the current rules, a person may not drive a vehicle when it has a sign, sun protection material, product or covering attached to the windshield or placed inside.

This means that certain objects can result in a violation if they are not within the exceptions provided by law.

What items are allowed for drivers

Some of the exceptions specified in the regulations are

A certificate or other document that the law requires to be displayed

Sun protection material placed in a strip located at the top of the windshield, as long as it is transparent and does not invade the driver’s direct forward field of view

A device issued by a government entity for making electronic toll payments

A GPS device or similar satellite receiver used for navigation, improving driver safety or providing route information

What punishment applies to those who violate this rule

If this point is not complied with, a non-criminal traffic violation may be received in September , which will be applied in accordance with the provisions of chapter 318.