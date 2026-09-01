Stephen King became one of the most recognized writers of contemporary literature. His career is marked by famous novels that impacted the horror culture as it is known today.

After the success of his career, the 78-year-old American author holds an interesting philosophy about these results: “Talent is cheaper than table salt; what separates the talented individual from the successful one is hard work”.

Stephen King on success: What does the American writer’s reflection mean?

For the author, talent alone does not guarantee success, but rather points to the fact that a natural ability only acquires true value when combined with discipline, study, and constant practice.

The idea is developed in his non-fiction book “Danse Macabre,” published in 1981.

The comparison with salt seeks to strip talent of its exceptional status, since, according to what King maintains, having aptitude is relatively common, while sustaining the effort necessary to perfect it is much more difficult. Another analogy compares talent to an unsharpened knife, which needs constant work to become truly useful.

This philosophy is also reflected in his own career, since before becoming the renowned writer he is today, he worked as an English teacher and wrote only at night and on weekends.

Stephen King’s most famous works that made it to the screen

Since his career as a writer took off, there has been a very close relationship between his work and audiovisual adaptations. Some became classics of their respective genres:

Carrie: published in 1974 and brought to the screen by Brian De Palma in 1976, with Sissy Spacek as the lead.

The Shining: a 1977 novel adapted by Stanley Kubrick in 1980, with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Misery: published in 1987 and turned into a film by Rob Reiner in 1990.

The Shawshank Redemption: based on a story by King and directed by Frank Darabont. It was released in 1994.

Stand by Me: an adaptation of the novella The Body , released in 1986.

The Green Mile: brought to the screen by Frank Darabont in 1999.

It: one of his most iconic novels, which had television adaptations and later returned to the screen with It in 2017 and It: Chapter Two in 2019.

Pet Sematary: had film versions released in 1989 and 2019.

The king of horror: What was his life like?

Stephen King was born on September 21, 1947, in Portland, Maine. He was the second son of Donald and Nellie Ruth Pillsbury King, and his interest in writing emerged at a young age. In 1967, he managed to sell one of his first stories to Starling Mystery Stories magazine.

After graduating from the University of Maine, he began working as an English teacher at Hampden Academy in 1971. His life changed dramatically when the publisher Doubleday accepted the manuscript of Carrie, and it was published in 1974.

His work and great career earned him the nickname the king of horror, although his repertoire spans much more than just this genre.

Throughout his career, he received numerous honors such as the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters in 2003 and the National Medal of Arts in 2014.