As the years go by, the importance of seeking physical activities that are friendly to the human body to take care of the heart grows.

Although exercises such as walking and stationary cycling have become the most recommended alternatives for older adults, there is an option that generates more cardiovascular benefits.

It is an accessible practice that can be done either in a group or alone at home. In addition, it does not require paying for a subscription or buying expensive equipment.

It is yoga, a practice that is often set aside in favor of higher-intensity exercises such as the gym or cardio.

Acting on the body and the nervous system at the same time, it forces the heart to pump blood more intensely. This translates into a high-efficiency workout that can improve cardiorespiratory endurance over the course of sessions.

Practicing it regularly helps lower blood pressure, especially for those who suffer from mild or moderate hypertension. This is because it relaxes blood vessels and reduces the activation of the “alert” nervous system.

Yoga places a lot of emphasis on breathing techniques, deep relaxation and mindful breathing. These factors have the ability to lower resting heart rate and increase lung capacity.

Regarding circulation, it can improve endothelial function, which means that it promotes arterial dilation.

A study published in PubMed details that physical activity significantly improves physical capacity, reduces cardiac biomarkers (indicators of heart stress), and improves quality of life.

Having a good yoga session depends not only on flexibility and doing the poses well, but also on following some guidelines such as mindful breathing, correct alignment, mental presence, and relaxation.

One of the main benefits of exercise is that it can be done either alone at home or in a group outdoors. Doing it with others or at home boosts heart health.