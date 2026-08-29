Travelers boarding international flights from the airports of Miami, New York, Orlando, and Chicago could be denied boarding if their passport has less than six months of validity. The restriction is based on a regulation from the State Department and the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

The so-called “six-month rule” requires the passport to remain valid for that period beyond the traveler’s departure from the destination country. Airlines and authorities apply the check before boarding, so the denial can occur even with the flight already paid for.

What does the six-month passport validity rule require?

The regulation establishes that the passport must have a minimum validity of six months after departure from the United States. This is not a new measure: it applies at any airport with international flights, including the four mentioned for their high traffic to and from Latin America.

The United States maintains agreements with several countries that exempt their citizens from this additional requirement. In those cases, the passport only needs to cover the actual length of stay, without the extra six-month margin.

Cases with specific rules

Travelers under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) : individual machine-readable passport, including minors.

Emergency or temporary passports: require an electronic chip.

Mexicans traveling by land or sea may use the BCC card (DSP-150), the B-1/B-2 laser visa, or the SENTRI card.

Permanent residents, refugees, and asylees: enter with their Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) or another valid proof.

How does this affect travelers, and what should they check before flying?

The main risk is that the airline denies boarding at the departure airport. This can happen even if the itinerary was confirmed in advance.

Those who have a valid visa in an expired passport do not need to process it again: they can travel with both documents. Before the trip, it is advisable to check the passport expiration date and confirm whether the destination is among the exceptions to the six-month rule.