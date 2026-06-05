Having the passport outside its validity period can cause problems when trying to enter or leave Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay. In most cases, both airlines and immigration authorities at checkpoints require that this document remain valid.

A valid passport not only needs to be in good physical condition, such as having no torn pages or stains, it also must not be expired.

Brazil, Venezuela, and Paraguay prohibit entry and exit for those who delay this passport procedure: What does each country require?

Each of these regions may have its exceptions, but the general rule is to present a valid passport. To do so, it is necessary to pay attention to the validity period and any possible delay once the passport renewal process begins.

In general, compliance with these requirements is usually required:

Valid passport and in good condition.

Valid identity document in countries that allow it.

Match between the ticket details and the document.

Immigration permits or visas, where applicable.

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations.

Brazil’s rules for entering or leaving the country

The Brazilian nation requires all foreigners who want to enter or leave the country to present a passport or document that is valid for international travel, according to the current immigration regulations.

People who are natives of countries belonging to Mercosur may enter Brazil using only a valid national identity document, without the explicit need to present a passport.

However, both immigration officers and airlines may deny boarding or entry when a person does not meet the travel requirements in each case.

Likewise, Brazilians who want to leave the country must have the documentation required by the destination country.

Venezuela’s rules for entering or leaving the country

In the case of Venezuela, it is established that foreigners who wish to enter the country must present a valid and current passport or a valid travel document authorized through international agreements.

At the same time, Venezuelans who want to enter or leave the country will have to identify themselves as nationals when at the border, according to the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration, and Foreigners (SAIME).

If an expired passport is presented, both airlines and immigration control agents may deny travel.

However, in certain cases there are exceptions in which the document is accepted even after its expiration date under special conditions.

Paraguay’s rules for entering or leaving the country

Paraguay requires foreigners who want to enter the country to present a valid passport or identity document during border checks.

Under Mercosur agreements, citizens of several member countries can enter the region by presenting only a valid identity document for tourist travel instead of a passport.

Paraguayans who want to travel internationally must have their documents up to date at the time of presentation and meet the requirements established by the destination country.