California traffic authorities said that people who fail to demonstrate the necessary visual requirements to drive may face restrictions, suspensions, and even revocation of their driver’s license, depending on the severity of their condition and the results of the evaluations.

The measure is part of the checks carried out by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to ensure that drivers maintain the necessary visual abilities to travel safely.

The vision result that can put a driver’s license at risk

According to the current rules of the California DMV, the minimum standard to pass the vision test is

Having 20/40 vision with both eyes together

Having 20/40 vision in one eye

Having at least 20/70 in the other eye

These parameters can be met with or without glasses.

If the person does not reach these levels during the initial evaluation, the DMV refers them to a vision specialist to carry out a more detailed exam and complete the official form, called Report of Vision Examination (DL 62).

In which cases can the DMV revoke a driver’s license

The revocation of the driver’s license may occur when the driver fails the practical evaluation and the authorities conclude that the visual condition is severe, so it cannot be compensated for by training, experience, or special restrictions.

In addition, the DMV indicates that people with extremely reduced visual acuity (20/200 or less) could even be rejected for driving without a driving test.

Along those lines, if during a practical test the examiner determines that the driver shows a “dangerously poor” performance and their visual condition makes them unsafe to drive, the agency may revoke the driver’s license under California Vehicle Code (CVC) §13953.