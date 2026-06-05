Thousands of travelers from Mexico will need to check the validity of their documentation before planning vacations or business trips abroad.

Both Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia have tightened immigration controls and no longer allow entry to or exit from the country for those with an expired passport or insufficient validity under the new international requirements.

Airport authorities and immigration agencies stressed that many people are unaware that some destinations require a minimum number of months of remaining validity on the passport to authorize travel.

What procedure do travelers have to complete before leaving the country

The main requirement is to renew the passport before it expires or when it has only a very short period of validity left.

Many countries require the document to have at least six months of validity from the date of intended entry.

What restrictions does Australia impose?

Mexican nationals do need a visa to travel as tourists, even when in transit to another country or as part of a cruise.

The most common option for tourism is the Visitor Visa (subclass 600), which allows stays of up to three months.

The process to obtain an Australian tourist visa can take up to six weeks. The entire process is completed online through the official Australian immigration portal.

What are the requirements to enter Canada?

The Government of Canada implemented new requirements for Mexican citizens traveling to the country as of February 29, 2024.

It is no longer enough to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA): most Mexicans now need a visitor visa to enter , even if they are only making a stopover or transiting through Canadian territory.

How to get the ETA to enter the United Kingdom

Mexicans can only apply for the eTA if they meet three requirements at the same time:

travel exclusively by air

plan a stay of less than six months

have had a Canadian visa within the last ten years or have a current non-immigrant U.S. visa.

Those who do not meet these conditions must apply for the visitor visa, which costs 100 Canadian dollars, plus an additional 85 dollars for biometrics.

It is requested online via the official UK ETA app, costs £10, is valid for 2 years and allows multiple entries.

Required:

valid passport

proof of accommodation

sufficient funds

return ticket

you cannot work as a tourist.

United Kingdom: tourism allowed, but now with a mandatory ETA

Mexicans do not need a visa to visit the United Kingdom as tourists, but they do need a new electronic permit.

The application must be made with the same passport that will be used to travel, through the official UK ETA app, and it is recommended to apply at least three business days in advance.

People who do not have a valid ETA will not be allowed to board the flight or transport to the United Kingdom.

The maximum stay allowed for tourism, visiting family or short-term business is six months, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its Traveler’s Guide.