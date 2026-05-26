The official channel of AccuWeather published a report warning of a surge of tropical moisture that will meet a stationary front and trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain.

These rains could cause flooding and leave localized accumulations of between 5 and 20 cm of rain, either more or less. According to meteorologists, the maximum local rainfall is 30 cm.

The storm of the century is approaching: How long will the rains last?

According to AccuWeather, the heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue until the last day of May due to the continuous influx of moisture from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm began on Memorial Day weekend and will continue throughout the week: AccuWeather says there could be between 4 and 5 consecutive days of rain in certain areas. However, this deluge will benefit some areas that had been experiencing droughts, such as much of the southern United States.

The areas most affected by the storm of the century: Which will they be?

Among the areas most likely to suffer flooding are:

Southeast Texas

Central Louisiana

Northeast Georgia

South Carolina corridor

Southwest North Carolina

Urban areas with a poor drainage system

In addition to flooding, wind gusts, possible hail, and the formation of isolated supercells (tornadoes) are expected in some cases.