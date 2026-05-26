The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) establishes rules that everyone must follow and know when traveling in order not to miss their flight due to administrative complications. One of the factors that not everyone takes into account is the list of items that cannot be carried in luggage.

On its official website, the TSA publishes the list of prohibited and permitted items. It includes some items that can only be carried in carry-on bags and others that can only be carried in checked luggage . This is due to safety and prevention reasons.

The government prohibits these people from leaving or entering: the item that could make you miss your flight

The TSA prohibits transporting portable chargers or power banks in checked luggage. If a passenger tries to take them in the suitcase going in the plane’s cargo hold, they may be forced to remove them at the checkpoint or even miss the flight if they do not have time to sort it out.

However, they are allowed in carry-on bags. This is because of the fire risk posed by lithium batteries during transport, especially in the airplane luggage compartment . For that reason, carrying them is strictly prohibited.

Important information about luggage that everyone should know: items that can only be carried in carry-on bags

As with power banks, there are also other items that can only be carried in carry-on bags:

Spare lithium batteries

External batteries for cell phones or laptops

Some loose rechargeable batteries

This is because spare batteries are only allowed in the cabin, since there they can be monitored by the aircraft crew.

List of prohibited items for entering or leaving the United States: key information to avoid missing your trip

The TSA restricts certain items when entering or leaving the country:

Explosives or fireworks

Flammable substances

Firearms (with strict restrictions)

Sharp objects in carry-on luggage (knives, large scissors)

Heavy tools in the cabin

To consult the full list of what is allowed and prohibited, it is recommended to check the TSA official website in the “What Can I Bring?” section, since there are restrictions that vary according to size or type.

The TSA prohibits transporting portable chargers or power banks in checked luggage.

Airport measures that not everyone knows and could ruin a trip

Security checks include a full inspection of both carry-on and checked luggage, all along with mandatory screening at TSA checkpoints . In addition, electronic items may be individually and thoroughly inspected during the process.

In addition, there are rules that not everyone knows:

even if it is listed as permitted in the regulations TSA agents can reject any item,

They can also ask passengers to turn on their electronic devices to verify that they work ; if they do not, the item may be held

They have the authority to open luggage and remove items

In all of the cases above, the final word on what may or may not be taken onto the plane rests solely with the security officer at the checkpoint.