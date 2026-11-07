The National Military Service 2026 includes a lottery phase on one of the Sundays in November. At this stage, it is determined how those who previously registered will fulfill their military obligations.

The black ball has a specific meaning: the person is placed in “On Call” status and does not have to do Saturday training at a training center. However, they still must complete a series of steps to finish the process and get their released service card.

What it means to draw a black ball in the lottery

Sedena sets out two main paths after the lottery:

White or blue ball: the person serves as “encuadrada” at a training center.

Black ball: the person serves “On Call” under the administrative control of the corresponding Military Zone.

So drawing a black ball does not mean being exempt from National Military Service. The person still fulfills the obligation, but without joining the training program required for those assigned to training.

Those placed “On Call” remain under administrative control for one year by the National Defense Ministry, through the recruitment offices of the corresponding Military Zone.

When black-ball draftees must report

After the lottery comes the recruitment phase, which usually takes place on weekends in January. For those taking part in the November 2026 lottery, reporting takes place during the January 2027 recruitment period.

At the intake sites set up by recruitment authorities, young men must hand over their National Military Service Identity Card to military personnel.

For this stage, the card and copies of the following are required:

Birth certificate.

Official photo ID.

CURP.

According to Sedena, the intake sites operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If the card was issued in another municipality, borough or at a Mexican consulate abroad , it may also be necessary to present a Change of Address Notice and documents proving the new residence.

It is important to keep the receipt issued by military personnel when the card is turned in, since it will later be needed to pick up the released paperwork.

When they will receive the released card

For those who draw a black ball in the November 2026 lottery, the “On Call” obligation period runs through 2027. For that reason, the card is released in December 2027, once the year under administrative control ends.

Sedena says that in December, delivery sites are set up at Municipal Boards and Recruitment Borough Offices to hand over the National Military Service Identity Card and Release Form to those who have satisfactorily fulfilled their obligation.

To pick up the paperwork in person, you must present:

Receipt.

Official photo ID.

If the card is not picked up in December, Sedena says delivery continues from January through June of the following year at the Recruitment Offices of the Military and Naval Zones.

The agency also warns that any documents not delivered to the people concerned are destroyed on July 1 each year.