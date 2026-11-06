En esta noticia Stranger Things will return to Netflix with a new story set decades earlier

Netflix confirmed that it is developing a prequel to the hit television series Stranger Things, with a premiere scheduled for 2028.

Titled “Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure,” the prequel will be set in the 1950s, decades before the group of friends in Stranger Things uncovered a supernatural conspiracy in their small hometown of Hawkins, Indiana, the platform said in a statement.

Stranger Things will return to Netflix with a new story set decades earlier

The new series will also take place before the events of the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which explores the past of Henry Creel, the character who later becomes the villain Vecna.

It will be the fourth project set in the Stranger Things universe since the original series ended late last year. Following the show’s success, the franchise expanded with the animated series Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and the stage production.

The prequel will also have executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the original series, starring Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson.

The original series follows a group of teenagers who uncover secret government experiments and a mysterious parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of teenage friends as they uncover secret government experiments and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

The acclaimed show’s fifth and final season became the biggest English-language television debut in Netflix history.

Since its premiere in 2016, Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon, generating more than 1.2 billion views across its first four seasons. Seasons four and five rank among Netflix’s most popular television seasons of all time, the streaming platform said.

SOURCE: EFE.