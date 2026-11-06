U.S. President Donald Trump will inaugurate the Max Power aerospace exhibition this Friday at NASA’s facilities in Florida as part of the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Trump is scheduled to deliver public remarks at 6 p.m. local time (11 p.m. GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The appearance will be one of his first public addresses since Republicans suffered a major electoral setback in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The complex is NASA’s primary launch site for crewed spacecraft. Through Sunday, it will host air shows, skydiving demonstrations, technology showcases, spaceflight equipment displays, and military aircraft exhibitions.

Visitors will also have access to areas of the spaceport that are normally closed to the public.

One of the event’s main highlights, which is being held for the first time, will be the UP Summit, featuring everything from flying vehicles to advanced drones and space exploration technology.

The summit will also bring together private investors and business leaders from the aerospace industry at a pivotal moment in the commercial competition involving SpaceX, Blue Origin, and autonomous aviation.

The United States is commemorating the 250th anniversary of its independence from the British Empire this year with a series of special celebrations across the country, including a major fireworks display on July 4.

Source: EFE.