In Mexico, Argentina, and the United States, having a valid passport is a mandatory requirement to enter from abroad.

Those who have delayed their renewal could face immigration problems that may even prevent them from completing the trip.

The United States requires a minimum passport validity to enter the country

In the case of the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states that, in most cases, travelers must have a passport with a minimum validity of six months beyond the intended departure date.

This requirement seeks to ensure that visitors maintain valid documentation during their stay in U.S. territory.

If the passport is close to expiring, the airline may request a renewal before allowing boarding.

Mexico sets new conditions for travelers with passports nearing expiration

In Mexico, the main requirement states that the passport must remain valid throughout the visitor’s stay and until the date of departure from the national territory.

However, some airlines apply stricter criteria and may request that the document have several months of validity before the trip, especially on international flights.

For this reason, passengers should check in advance with the relevant airline to avoid problems at the airport. A valid passport is one of the fundamental conditions for completing the immigration process without delays.

Argentina also checks documentation before entry into the country

In Argentina, foreign citizens who do not belong to Mercosur must present a valid passport both to enter and to leave the territory.

In the case of Argentine citizens traveling abroad, it is also necessary to have a valid passport when the international destination requires it.

On the other hand, citizens of Mercosur member countries may enter using their national identity card or other authorized documentation .

During immigration checks, authorities may verify different aspects of the traveler:

That the passport is valid and in good condition .

That the personal data matches the passenger’s identity.

That they have visas or permits when required.

That they present a return ticket or proof of onward travel when applicable.

What happens if the passport is expired or close to expiring?

Having an expired passport can become a problem even before reaching the destination. In many cases, airlines review immigration documents before boarding and may prevent a passenger from boarding the plane if they do not meet the requirements of the destination country.

For this reason, immigration authorities advise renewing the passport in advance, especially when planning vacations, work trips, or extended stays abroad.